Rege Jean Page aka Duke of Hastings DECLINED cameo in Bridgerton Season 2 ‘for a multitude of reasons’: Report

According to a new THR report, Rege Jean Page denied the opportunity of appearing in Bridgerton Season 2 as a guest star for a “multitude of reasons.”

After fans learned that Rege Jean Page will not be returning to Briderton, they’ve been in shock. While the reason behind Page’s exit was under wraps till now, a new report gives some insight details into what led to Rege-Jean Page‘s exit from Bridgerton after just one season from the show. As was previously reported, Rege‘s role as Simon Basset, aka the Duke of Hastings, was originally intended to only have a one-season arc.

The producers of the show always planned on the show following the arc of the book series, with each season covering one book from the series. The second book in the series is all about Anthony Bridgerton’s search for love and Simon doesn’t really play a role in that story. After the success of the new Netflix series, which became the streaming service’s biggest debut ever, producers tried to get Rege to sign on for another season. Well, The Hollywood Reporter‘s sources just revealed what happened in the negotiations for Rege to return for season two.

“Page was offered an opportunity to return as a guest star in three to five episodes of season two — at a rate of USD 50,000 an episode — but declined for a multitude of reasons,” the outlet’s sources revealed. The sources added that Rege is focusing on his “burgeoning film career” right now. If you missed it, just yesterday, in a disturbing report it was claimed that Rege Jean Page was denied the role of HenryCavil’s grandfather in SUperman because of his race.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton’s Rege Jean Page denied role of Henry Cavil’s grandfather in Superman for this DISTURBING reason?

Credits :The Hollywood Reporter

Share your comment ×