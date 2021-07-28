Rege-Jean Page bags another MAJOR project; Bridgerton star comes on board for The Saint reboot

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page has bagged a major project that he will not only star in but also executive produce. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rege-Jean has come on board for Paramount Studios' upcoming The Saint reboot. It has also been reported that popular playwright and actor Kwame Kwei-Armah has been roped in to write the script for the adventure thriller. This is Page's second major announcement and project with Paramount after the recently confirmed Dungeons and Dragons movie.

While The Saint reboot almost had Chris Pine on board last year along with director Dexter Fletcher at the helm, it has been revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that the duo's collaboration was eventually shelved. As for Rege-Jean's entry into the project, it is yet unknown who will be directing the film.

The Saint is based on adventure novels by Leslie Charteris. Previously, actors such as Roger Moore and Val Kilmer have portrayed Charteris' famous character of Simon Templar onscreen. While Moore starred in the 1960s British TV series of the same name, it was Kilmer who starred in Paramount’s 1997 film The Saint which is currently getting a reboot starring Page.

As per reports, Rege-Jean's The Saint character will be no less epic than James Bond as Templar too is a mysterious man who hunts down bad guys.

After his Bridgerton exit, Rege-Jean has been on a roll when it comes to bagging meaty projects. Apart from the two Paramount projects mentioned above, he will also be seen in Russo Brothers' action thriller, The Gray Man which stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

