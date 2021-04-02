Rege Jean Page calls Bridgerton ‘The ride of a lifetime’ while announcing EXIT; Kim Kardashian in SHOCK

Rege Jean Page announces his exit from Bridgerton with an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian expressed how surprised she is.

Shondaland’s series Bridgerton became an instant hit as soon as the show aired on Netflix. After garnering love and appreciation from fans all around the world, the series’ first season made its way on top of the trending page. Now, ahead of season 2, the lead actor from the show, Rege Jean Page has announced his exit. Confirming that he will no longer be a part of the drama, the actor expressed his gratitude in his announcement.

The show which is based on Julia Quinn‘s popular novel received amazing feedback and fans were certainly devastated to hear the saddening news. The actor took to his Instagram handle to declare his goodbye with a short note. He penned, “The ride of a life time. It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke. Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing” and added heart eyes emojis.

Take a look:

While the news of his departure came as a shock to his fans, Kim Kardashian, who also recently admitted to following the show religiously, had a similar reaction. The star commented under Bridgerton’s official announcement on Instagram, writing “Wait!!! WHAT????” Meanwhile, as the makers revealed the actor’s exit from the show, they also confirmed Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the role of Daphne, will still be present for the second season.

