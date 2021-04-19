Rege-Jean Page Fan Casting: James Bond to Sherlock, 5 roles fans would love to see the Bridgerton star play

Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page has cast a spell on everyone and now fans want to see the actor in some powerful roles such as James Bond.

Rege-Jean Page became an overnight sensation after the success of Netflix's Bridgerton. The actor received immense praises for his portrayal of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Being the new blue-eyed boy of film and television, the actor's fans are now hoping to see much more of him. While the actor may not be returning for the second season of Bridgerton, fans have now come up with their own wish list of roles they would like to see Page in.

With several fan pages discussing what would be the best character to see Rege-Jean play next, the much-speculated, James Bond is certainly a top choice. Fans believe that the actor could bring his raw charisma to the 007 agent's role and it would also give them a chance to see him in action mode. Among other dream roles, fans would certainly wish to see Page play famed literary characters like Sherlock. Let's take a look at Page's fan-casting choices below.

James Bond

Rege-Jean is soon becoming a bookie favourite when it comes to the frontrunner for taking over Daniel Craig's 007 agent role. The Bridgerton star has several fans rooting for him as well who hope to see him take on the role of the British agent. With his intense performance as the Duke and also his charming smile enough to entice ladies Bond style, many believe him to be a perfect choice.

Sherlock Holmes

Several actors have taken on the role of the famed detective Sherlock Holmes including recent ones like Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch and more. Fans believe that Rege-Jean could also bring his A-game to a role like this. Page's straight-faced, no-nonsense gazes could totally work for this role.

Iceman

It seems almost impossible not to imagine a role for Page in the superhero franchises and among the many roles that the actor could play, fans seem to be convinced that he could be the apt choice for the role of Iceman. Known as the founding member of the X-Men, this role could be a great one for Rege-Jean to venture into the superhero franchise with.

Prince

With biopics being a regular affair in Hollywood, many believe that if a Prince biopic was to be made, Page could be a great choice to essay the American musician. Considered to be the greatest musician of his generation, Prince's story needs someone like Page who could truly bring out a winning performance.

Apollo Creed

While Michael B Jordan is doing a fine job essaying Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed in the Creed franchise that stemmed off the Rocky films, fans think Page could be cast to play a young Apollo for an exciting boxing drama. In the few scenes that we saw Page boxing in Bridgerton, it looks like he could pull off this amazing role.

These are some of the roles that Page's fans wish to see him in. Tell us your suggestions in comments.

