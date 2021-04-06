Rege-Jean Page finally reveals WHY he won't be returning for Bridgerton season 2.

In a recent chat with Variety, Rege-Jean Page confirmed that his Bridgerton character of Simon Basset aka Duke of Hastings was pitched to him for just one season.

Netflix's super hit period drama Bridgerton sent fans into a tizzy when news surfaced that Rege-Jean Page aka Duke of Hastings won't be returning for the show's second season. Lady Whistledown's fans took time to recover from this shock exit but Rege-Jean Page has now finally opened up about why he is leaving the show. Turns out, Page knew all along that his character arc will be wrapped up after the first season.

In a recent chat with Variety, Rege confirmed that his character was pitched to him for just one season. He said, "It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year."

Adding, "(I thought) ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on."

Though Rege's exit has shocked the show's fans, the actor spoke about how it provides closure. "One of the things that is different about this (romance) genre is that the audience knows the arc completes. They come in knowing that, so you can tie people in emotional knots because they have that reassurance that we’re going to come out and we’re going to have the marriage and the baby."

Reportedly, Bridgeton's season two will focus on Daphne's older brother, Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton, and his journey of finding love.

Credits :Variety

