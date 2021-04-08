  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rege-Jean Page says 'clarifications almost hurt more' hinting at Krypton casting controversy

Rege-Jean Page hints at feeling hurt over losing Krypton role in his recent tweet.
3447 reads Mumbai
Rege-Jean Page says 'clarifications almost hurt more' hinting at Krypton casting controversy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Rege-Jean Page became a household name thanks to Netflix's Bridgerton. The actor cooked up a storm recently as he announced he won't be coming back for the second season. Not just that, the actor has also been in the news after reports claimed that he was denied a role as Superman's grandfather for the Krypton series due to his race. Page seemed to be hinting at these reports when he recently took to social media and tweeted saying still "hurts no less." 

The Bridgerton star shared a tweet suggesting that he will continue to move on and took the high road as he wrote, "Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly." The actor indirectly also seemed to be reacting to The Hollywood Reporter's report claiming that DC Comics executive Geoff Johns said Superman could not have a Black grandfather."

Rege-Jean tweeted saying, "Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh." Page's tweet also met with a response from Cameron Cuffe who played the role of Seg-El on Krypton. Responding to Page's tweet, Cuffe wrote, "Regé is an inspiration to me and thousands of other artists. No one should feel okay benefiting from individuals or institutions that treat their fellow humans so unjustly. Change must happen."

Check out Rege-Jean Page's tweet here:

Reports of Page's casting controversy come in the light of recent revelations made by actor Ray Fisher about his experience on DC's Justice League as he accused director Joss Whedon of inappropriate conduct.

ALSO READ: Rege Jean Page aka Duke of Hastings DECLINED cameo in Bridgerton Season 2 ‘for a multitude of reasons’: Report

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

You may like these
Rege Jean Page aka Duke of Hastings DECLINED cameo in Bridgerton Season 2 ‘for a multitude of reasons’: Report
Bridgerton’s Rege Jean Page denied role of Henry Cavil’s grandfather in Superman for this DISTURBING reason?
John Oliver has THIS to say about Rege-Jean Page's exit from Bridgerton
Rege Jean Page calls Bridgerton ‘The ride of a lifetime’ while announcing EXIT; Kim Kardashian in SHOCK
Bridgerton: Lady Whistledown CONFIRMS Regé Jean Page NOT returning for S2; Says Daphne remains devoted wife
Rege Jean Page is off the market; sources REVEAL the Bridgerton star is dating Athlete Emily Brown