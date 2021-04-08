Rege-Jean Page says 'clarifications almost hurt more' hinting at Krypton casting controversy

Rege-Jean Page hints at feeling hurt over losing Krypton role in his recent tweet.

Rege-Jean Page became a household name thanks to Netflix's Bridgerton. The actor cooked up a storm recently as he announced he won't be coming back for the second season. Not just that, the actor has also been in the news after reports claimed that he was denied a role as Superman's grandfather for the Krypton series due to his race. Page seemed to be hinting at these reports when he recently took to social media and tweeted saying still "hurts no less."

The Bridgerton star shared a tweet suggesting that he will continue to move on and took the high road as he wrote, "Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly." The actor indirectly also seemed to be reacting to The Hollywood Reporter's report claiming that DC Comics executive Geoff Johns said Superman could not have a Black grandfather."

Rege-Jean tweeted saying, "Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh." Page's tweet also met with a response from Cameron Cuffe who played the role of Seg-El on Krypton. Responding to Page's tweet, Cuffe wrote, "Regé is an inspiration to me and thousands of other artists. No one should feel okay benefiting from individuals or institutions that treat their fellow humans so unjustly. Change must happen."

Check out Rege-Jean Page's tweet here:

Hearing about these conversations hurts no less now than it did back then. The clarifications almost hurt more tbh. Still just doing my thing. Still we do the work. We still fly.

— Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 7, 2021

Reports of Page's casting controversy come in the light of recent revelations made by actor Ray Fisher about his experience on DC's Justice League as he accused director Joss Whedon of inappropriate conduct.

