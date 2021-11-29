Regina King considers Idris Elba 'World's Sexiest Man'; Says his sex appeal comes from his generosity

Regina King recently spoke to As If magazine and opened up about reuniting with Idris Elba for a movie project, along with updates on directing the film adaptation of the Harlem Renaissance-set comic book series titled Bitter Root and much more. The 50-year-old award winner was asked about her thoughts on working with Idris Elba in the film--The Harder They Fall.

She said: “He is a lovely person. This is the second film we have done together and we’ve been wanting to work together again. Let’s see… my son Ian is 25, so it’s probably been fourteen years since we worked together. We worked on a film called This Christmas. Idris is the world’s sexiest man, but he’s a good, good man and that is the sex appeal that is coming through. His generosity comes through.”

The actress also opened up about directing teh highly-anticipated Bitter Root and said: “It’s provided me with the opportunity to flex my muscles in a way I haven’t before. Bitter Root has a depth as well. For our version, we are going to honor the comic book and the fans, but we are going to find the heart and bring that out. Bitter Root is a family business, so it’s really important in the telling of the story…we’re choosing to tell the story through the lens of an unexpected character. This is going to be a world that is going to have a substantial amount of VFX [visual effects]. But it’s also an opportunity to really work with the production designer in a way I haven’t before because we are going to build the world.”

