Regina King to direct the first Black Superman movie? Watchmen actress RESPONDS to viral rumours

Regina King recently reacted to the news that she will be directing the new and the first Black Superman film. Scroll down to see what the actress said about it.

Actress Regina King recently commented on the potential possibility that she’ll be directing the new Superman movie. If you didn’t know, there have been rumours that the 50-year-old actress is on a shortlist of dream directors for the project from DC and Warner Bros. Now, Regina addressed the claims and while chatting with MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross, Regina revealed that the rumour was news to her. “I’m curious, because this is a little bit of gossip. You’re rumoured to be on the shortlist to direct Superman. You and Barry Jenkins, both of your names have been thrown out there,” Tiffany had mentioned. “Anything you want to tell us? Is there any news you can break this morning about those conversations?” Regina then replied, “Tiffany, that is news to me. You have broke the news to me…a news break, live on MSNBC!”

After pausing for a moment, she added that she had not “heard that until just now.” In the past, Regina‘s name has been in the running by many outlets after the studio shared it wanted to hire a Black director for the film, as it would focus on the first Black Superman.

Last we knew, there were also rumours of Michael B. Jordan joining the cast as the Man of Steel himself. But while promoting his film Without Remorse in April, Jordan put those rumours to rest and told THR: “I’m flattered that people have me in that conversation,” Jordan said. “It’s definitely a compliment, but I’m just watching on this one.” According to THR sources, J.J. Abrams is producing the film and Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the screenplay. Insiders also stated that Warners and DC are committed to hiring a Black director to tackle the new Superman film which will obviously feature a Black actor.

