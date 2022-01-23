Regina King's son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide; Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and more send love & prayers

TRIGGER WARNING

Regina King received love and support from her celebrity friends amidst the tragic loss of her son, Ian Alexander Jr. who died by suicide on Wednesday, i.e. January 19, had posted a series of concerning posts on his social media accounts in the hours leading up to his death that seemingly demonstrated his mental health struggle.

Regina King in a statement to People confirmed the news of her son's passing and said he was "a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others". King also asked for privacy in these tragic times as she said, "Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time". Hollywood also grieved the loss of Ian and many celebrities posted their condolences to the family and sent Regina support through social media.

Janet Jackson posted on her Instagram a photo of Regina with Ian and wrote, "I’m so sorry to hear about Ian. Please know that I am here for u @iamreginaking. Sending all my love, prayers and condolences." Octavia Spencer too posted a snap of the mother and son while she captioned her post as, "Sending prayers and condolences to @iamreginaking and her family in their time of loss! Lift them up y’all!!!" Ireland Baldwin also shared a picture of her and Ian as they were captured in a party while he was DJing. She posted on her Instagram story and wrote, "had the pleasure of meeting Ian a couple of years ago... he was so kind. Rest In Peace." Viola Davis also sent support and posted the mother-son together while she wrote in her caption, "I am lifting and holding you up. LOVE you @iamreginaking and I am so sorry." Many others sent their messages through Twitter and honoured Ian.

Ian was an artist, DJ and celebrity chef. On the musical front, he performed under the alias Desduné and had aspirations of opening a restaurant in the near future.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ He was my lifeline: John Stamos' emotional speech on Bob Saget's funeral will leave you teary eyed