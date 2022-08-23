The Rehearsal: 7 reasons why you should watch this bizarre HBO Show

Starting out as a weird social experiment, HBO’s The Rehearsal features Nathan Fielder locating just anybody on Craigslist who is in dire need to have a difficult or emotionally engaging conversation. Just as the name suggests, Nathan presents these people with an opportunity to rehearse the conversations before actually having them. (Yep, that’s the rehearsal). The anticipated setup is recreated to utmost detail to actually practice or “rehearse” the supposedly difficult conversation. With hired and pre-vetted actors and extravagant sets, they recreate the “scene,” as an attempt to anticipate potential outcomes hence preparing the “real” person for the future conversation or life event. Sounds bizarre right? Here is all you need to know about this amusing HBO show.

Below, you will find 7 reasons why you must watch Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal along with a list of more shows and movies like The Rehearsal.

The Rehearsal

Everything about this show is fun but bizarre. One of the major defining factors of the show is that they pick pretty trivial situations. There are situations like one where somebody needs to admit a lie they told regarding their educational history and more such complex situations. Now, these situations are enacted with an elaborate construction crew, actors, and seemingly endless resources. The show is basically Nathan Fielder allowing ordinary people to actually rehearse before their life’s biggest moments by carefully crafted simulations under his supervision.

Nathan Fielder

Nathan Fielder who was also seen in Comedy Central’s Nathan for you and HBO’s How To with John Wilson made a comeback to television with a new HBO series called The Rehearsal which premiered on premiered July 15. The show is already renewed for a second season which is expected to premiere in mid-2023. Fielder is basically the life of the show, he is the writer, the director, the actor as well as the executive producer of the show.

Why should you watch The Rehearsal?

If you like comedy you are probably going to have fun watching this ambitious HBO show starring comedian Nathan Fielder. In an attempt to establish a connection with the audience Nathan picks ordinary people and lets them enact their life’s biggest events which let’s face it is a novel concept. If you are looking for reasons why you should watch Nathan Fielder’s The Rehearsal. Scroll on!

Real-life events

​

Fielder is the mastermind who enables ridiculously over-the-top rehearsals of events of life before they actually take place. An example of one such event is the orchestration of a rehearsal for Kor who is a middle-aged guy looking to disclose a very long-held secret to a friend. The most fascinating part about the show it features real people actually practicing for real-life events that will take place (at least they claim they do).

Over-the-top sets

​

Another intriguing part of the show is that it attempts to create real-life sets of the places where the situation might take place. Yes, the show is that set on facilitating rehearsals. In episode one, Kor's conversations will supposedly be held at a bar called the Alligator Lounge. Fielder actually constructs the "perfect replica" of that Brooklyn bar focussing on extreme minute details. The episode even features a crew member claiming that the making of the faux bar probably cost more than the making of the real bar.

Highly original concept

​

Fans of this comedy show are actually talking highly about the show for being an original yet mind-blowing concept that keeps you on edge. With chuckle-worthy memes and uncomfortable but fascinating real-life events, the show is definitely binge-watch-worthy. While watching this show, you’ll definitely have a moment where you realize you have never watched something like this before which is definitely a reason to watch it.

Binge-worthy six episodes

Another reason to watch Nathan Fielder’s Rehearsal has to be it is a pretty short show. With the first episode that premiered on 15th July, there are six episodes in total. If you like to binge-watch, this show doesn't really require a lot of commitment. It is short but compelling.

Already renewed

With the drop of their season finale on the 19th of August, HBO announced there will be a second season of the show. So, if you really liked the show, you’ll have something to look forward to.

Nathan Fielder

As the host of the show, Nathan Fielder is definitely a reason why you should watch this show. If you are a Fielder fan you are probably watching it anyway. If not, this show just might make you one.

Tricky humor

The show is all about uncomfortable situations. There will be times when you’ll actually feel unsettled and undeniably uncomfortable but somehow be amused and intrigued at the same time.

The Rehearsal Show- Rating

With an IMDB rating of 9/10 and a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the audience seemed to love Nathan Fielder’s absurd but outstanding comedy. The New York Times Critic's Pick review, states that "the show has a philosophical core: Is it ever possible to truly understand another person? And there's a tender, even beautiful side to its surreal moments." It is being compared to classics like Charlie Kaufman in Synecdoche, New York, and Tom McCarthy’s Remainder, which only proves the show has definitely left a mark.

More shows like The Rehearsal TV show?

If you liked The Rehearsal, there is a chance that you are appealed to the shows that blur the line between real and fake. Here is what you should watch if you loved The Rehearsal -

Nathan For You

If you loved this Fielder show, you’ll probably also like Nathan Fielder’s original, reality-bending comedy show called Nathan For You, which is equally bizarre.

Synecdoche, New York

Just like The Rehearsal, Synecdoche, New York by Charlie Kaufman which is a 2008 drama film is based on mirroring real-life situations and rehearsals.

The Truman Show

This 1998 comedy-drama, starring Jim Carrey is a must-watch. The movie is based on the idea that the protagonist realizes that his life is a reality show which let’s face it is quite similar to Fielder’s Rehearsal only better.

Jim & Andy

The Great Beyond: Similar or not, nobody says no to a Jim Carrey starrer. But, seriously, if you liked Fielder’s Rehearsal, you will absolutely love Jim & Andy.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Another light-hearted drama that you’ll love is Curb Your Enthusiasm, particularly the 7th season. This show is absolutely fascinating and a must-watch.

The fundamental concept of this fun show is that just like Fielder, we all despise life’s unpredictability. So, with the construction of potential outcomes of very specific real-life events, which actually involve real people, The Rehearsal show appeals to the audience because we have all fantasized about it. By panning out rehearsals of the big days before they actually happen and enacting the potential possibilities, this show blurs the line between reality and fiction. You can never point out what’s real or what’s scripted. If you decide to watch this show, the overthinker in you will probably thank you.

Also read: New movie release dates: All the upcoming Hollywood movies in 2022

20 Best movies on HBO Max to stream right now

7 must-watch Kevin Costner movies of all time