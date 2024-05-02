'Relatable But Godlike': Robert Downey Jr Dismisses Chris Hemsworth's Criticism Of Thor

Robert Downey Jr.’s comments on Thor contradict how Chris Hemsworth feels about his character in the Marvel movies. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth revealed that he was frustrated with his character in the Avengers movies, as his other co-stars had more cool stuff to work on. The Marvel star bagged the role of Thor at age 25 and is the only one out of the main cast to continue with the standalone movies.

The Oppenheimer star, however, would not agree with Hemsworth, as he feels that Thor’s character was unique in his own way. The actor and director had done a great job on the film to not only make the audience relate to Thor but also make him Godlike.

What did Chris Hemsworth say about his Marvel character?

In his conversation with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth went to great lengths about his character, Thor. The Australian actor shared, “Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team. I would read everyone else’s lines and go, ‘Oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing?’ It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Hemsworth has been a part of Marvel movies since the beginning and is expected to be a part of the upcoming phase of the franchise. In his previous conversations with the media, the actor claimed he is ready to don his Thor suit again, especially after receiving a big blowout for Love and Thunder. The latest Thor movie did not go down well with the audience; according to the fans, it missed the Marvel touch. While the film was directed by Taika Waititi, the cast ensemble remained the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Never Been A More Beautiful Man': Chris Hemsworth Reveals He Named His Son After Brad Pitt's Character

Robert Downey Jr.’s comments over Chris Hemsworth’s Thor

Robert Downey Jr. praised Hemsworth for his work in the Avengers movie. In contrast to how the Ragnarok actor felt, Downey Jr. revealed that the Men in Black actor’s role in the Marvel movie was perceived to be unique. The Iron Man star said, “First off, Thor as a character was super tricky to adapt—lots of implied limitations—but he and Ken Branagh figured out how to transcend, make him somehow relatable but godlike.”

The Sherlock Holmes actor added, “Hemsworth is, in my opinion, the most complex psyche out of all of us Avengers. He’s got wit and gravitas but also such restraint, fire, and gentleness.”

Despite their characters on screen, the actors in real life share a great bond with each other.

ALSO READ: 'Felt Like A Security Guard': Chris Hemsworth Feels His Thor Role Was 'Pretty Replaceable' As Compared To Avengers Costars