Relationship Timeline of Michael Jackson and Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley

The infamous story of the King of Pop Michael Jackson and the daughter of Elvis Presley , Lisa Marie Presley began when they briefly met at a concert in Las Vegas in the 1970s. However, it wasn't until two decades later that they actually had dinner together. Turns out Lisa Marie was married to Danny Keough during this dinner in Los Angeles. The duo soon became good friends who stayed connected over the phone. Their story was followed by a controversial incident where Jackson was accused of abusing a teenager, it was then the pop sensation turned to Lisa Marie. Later that year, he even proposed to her over the phone.

Late 1993

Biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli shared, “Michael valued Lisa’s settling effect on him, so much so that during his phone conversation, he posed a question that surprised both of them,” in the famous biography titled Michael Jackson: The Magic, The Madness, The Whole Story. He added, “‘If I asked you to marry me, would you do it?’ … Without missing a beat, she replied, ‘I would do it.’”



May 1994

The couple got married in a 15-minute ceremony in the Dominican Republic just 20 days after her divorce from Danny Keough. Lisa gave a public statement announcing her marriage and shared, “My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson. My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago I am very much in love with Michael. I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”

August 1994

The newlywed couple traveled to Budapest to a children’s hospital.

September 1994

The newlyweds famously kissed on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 1994. On September 5, 1994, they visited the Palace of Versailles in France.

June 1995

In 1995, amidst the rumors that the couple had an inactive sex life, Jackson and Presley did an interview with Diane Sawyer where Lisa said, "Do we have sex?" to which the couple replied in unison, "Yes! Yes! Yes!"

December 1995

Unfortunately, the couple did not last very long and decided to split on December 10, 1995. While they officially announced the divorce in January, the divorce was finalized in August 1996. Judge Hugo Francisco Alvarez Perez officiated Michel and Lisa's wedding and famously told Entertainment Weekly “They lasted longer than I thought they would. I gave them a year. They lasted a year and a half.”

January 1996

On January 18, 1996, Lisa Marie finally filed for divorce from Michael because of “irreconcilable differences”. Lisa’s publicist gave an official statement the next day, “Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley have mutually agreed to go their separate ways. However, they remain good friends.”

August 1996

The famous pair were officially divorced on August 20, 1996.

November 1996

Michael Jackson married Debbie Rowe on November 14, 1996. The couple shared three children together: Prince, Paris, and Blanket. The couple got divorced on October 8, 1999.

August 2002

Lisa Marie married Nicolas Cage on August 10, 2002. However, they divorced on May 24, 2004.

June 2005

On June 25, 2009, the King of Pop Michael Jackson, 50, left the world. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. Turns out it was caused due to an overdose of propofol which was in fact administered by his private physician, Conrad Murray.

January 2006

Lisa Marie married Michael Lockwood on January 22, 2006. The couple share twins together Harper and Finley and got divorced in 2016.

2003

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Presley opened up about her and Jackson and shared, "You get sucked into the, ‘You poor, misunderstood person, you…’ I'm a sucker for that," she explained. When the "Thriller" artist was accused of child abuse for the first time in 1993 — he later settled the case — she stuck by his side. "I got into this whole, ‘I’m going to save you' thing."

January 2023

Lisa Marie Presley, 54 passed away on January 12, 2023, from a sudden cardiac arrest.