Release date, cast, plot & more; Here’s everything you need to know about Spider Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland is returning to the MCU universe with his third stint as Spider-Man as Peter Parker! The highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home is about to unleash the multiverse and ahead of the film’s release on 16th December, we’re recapping everything we know so far about the film.

Plot: Starring The film follows Peter Parker after the world finds out his superhero identity. Hoping to live in anonymity, Peter asks Doctor Strange to help and change the course of history. Things naturally take an unprecedented turn when the duo unintentionally break open the multiverse and villains from alternate realities start coming after Peter. Not only will we see old villains from the franchise coming back to haunt the current Spider-Man aka Tom Holland, but we may even catch a glimpse of one of the previous Spider-Mans.

Who is starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

Tom Holland, Zendaya will reprise their roles as Spider-Man aka Peter Parker and MJ respectively. Apart from the couple, the film also stars Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

How long is Spider-Man: No Way Home?

The film reportedly has a duration of 148 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 26 minutes. This runtime also makes this film the fourth-longest MCU movie following the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War.

When will Spider-Man: No Way Home be released?

The film is set to release on 16th December in India! A day before its US release. Spider-Man: No Way Home will also have an exclusive theatrical release for the time being. Although, Marvel may eventually drop it on Hotstar Disney +.

