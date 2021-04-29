Reliving Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day on their 10th wedding anniversary; See Photos

From riding in a vintage Aston Martin to lakhs of people flocking London, Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding was like no other. See photos below.

It has been 10 whole years since the royal wedding craze around Prince William and Kate Middleton's big day. Today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating 10 years of marital bliss and royal fans across the world are flooding social media with wishes for the couple. Over the last decade, Kate and William have taken on roles and responsibilities as one united front and are also doting parents to three adorable little children.

Back in 2011, when Kate and William were set to get married and walk down the aisle, there was a fanfare like no other. The royal family was witnessing a family wedding after years and fans could not be any more ecstatic. On William and Kate's 10th wedding anniversary, we decided to relive the madness around the couple's wedding in pictures which took place on 19 April, 2011. From riding in a vintage Aston Martin to lakhs of people camping at Westminster Abbey for days on end, it was a royal wedding like no other. Take a look:

Thousands of fans of the royal family flocked the palace grounds and camped out either overnight or days before the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton, her mother Carole and sister Pippa arrives at The Goring Hotel after visiting Westminster Abbey on April 28, 2011 in London, England. This was less than 24 hours before her wedding to Prince William.

Kate Middleton and her father Michael Middleton arrive for the Royal Wedding at Westminster Abbey in London. The marriage of the second in line to the British throne was led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and was attended by 1900 guests, including foreign Royal family members and heads of state

Prince Harry and Prince William arrive for the wedding at Westminster Abbey.

A general view of atmosphere in the Mall and around the Victoria Memorial filled with well-wishers celebrating the Royal Wedding of Prince William and Kate.

Kate Middleton waves to the crowds as her sister and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton holds her dress before walking in to the Abbey for her wedding.

TRH Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge kiss on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after saying 'I Do' to each other.

Prince William and Kate journey by carriage procession to Buckingham Palace following their marriage at Westminster Abbey.

Post their formal wedding procession, Prince William and Kate drive from Buckingham Palace in a decorated vintage Aston Martin sports car.

