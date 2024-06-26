Remembering Michael Jackson: Family Members, Including Son Prince Share Tributes To Mark King Of Pop's 15th Death Anniversary

An era came to an end on June 25, 2009, when the late and great Michael Jackson departed the world. It's been fifteen years since the King of Pop’s death, but the music industry and music aficionados alike still remember the legendary musician with the same mix of fascination and respect. Michael would have been 65 if he were alive today.

Michael Jackson had the world wrapped around his little finger since he first took the stage alongside his brothers Jackie, Tito, Marlon, and Jermaine as one-fifth of the Jackson 5 in 1964. The Smooth Criminal singer, however, skyrocketed to new heights when he released his solo album Off The Wall in 1979.

MJ’s son, along with his other surviving family members, took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to the singer and acknowledge his legacy on his 15th death anniversary.

Jackson Family Honors Michael Jackson's Memory on His 15th Death Anniversary

Prince Jackson remembered his dad Michael Jackson

Michael's 27-year-old son, Prince, took to Instagram on June 25 to share a photo of his dad smiling while performing with kids during the Super Bowl XXVII halftime show in 1993. “Miss you, pops,” Prince, who was only 12 when he lost his father, wrote atop his Instagram story.

“The world felt better with you in it,” he added.

Jackie Jackson paid tribute to MJ with a throwback picture

The oldest Jackson brother, 73, also shared a snap on Instagram to pay tribute to his late younger brother. The image featured the two siblings singing in the early days of their careers.

“Hard to believe it's been 15 years without you. We miss you every day,” Jackie captioned his post.

Tito Jackson honored Michael in finite words

Tito, 70, shared a simple black-and-white portrait of the superstar and added the hashtags “15 years without Michael Jackson,” “Gone too soon,” “Always in our hearts,” “Miss you much,” “MJ4ever,” and “No words.

Tito’s son, TJ, 45, also remembered his late uncle, thanking him for all he'd done for him. “I will always feel like the luckiest nephew to have you as an eternal source of strength, guidance, and love,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Michael Jackson's cause of death and his enduring legacy

Jackson died of cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs, and his doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011.

A musical biopic to honor Michael Jackson’s legacy is currently in the works from director Antoine Fuqua.

Jackson’s artistry, consisting of groundbreaking dance moves and genre-defying sound combined with innovative videos, continues to inspire artists across the globe. Today, MJ’s influence is seen in the works of numerous artists, including Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, and more.

As fans mark the fifteenth anniversary of the pop star’s death, Jackson’s legacy continues to not only endure but also evolve.

