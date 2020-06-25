Remembering Michael Jackson: When the King of Pop took Mumbai by storm with his performance in 1996

From music, iconic moonwalk to his ever-changing appearance, Michael Jackson courted controversy for very many things back in the day. But above it all, it was his music that resonated with millions.

Michael Jackson left a million hearts shattered when he passed away on 25 June, 2009. Known worldwide as the King Of Pop, Jackson is remembered for a variety of things. From his music to his iconic moonwalk to his ever-changing appearance, Michael Jackson courted controversy for very many things back in the day. But above it all, it was his music that resonated with millions around the world and is rightly addressed as one of the greatest entertainers in the history of music.

While Michael Jackson started off his music career with his siblings as part of the Jackson 5, he steadily went on to make music and propelled to stardom in the disco era and the '80s. His music was known to break racial barriers and his award-winning Thriller album won a record-breaking eight Grammys.

Did you know that the King of Pop also took India by storm when he landed in Mumbai in 1996? At a time, when pop culture was relayed through magazines, cassettes and television without the presence of Internet, Jackson's arrival at the Mumbai airport was a spectacle like no other. Thousands of fans had gathered outside the airport as well as his hotel and along the street to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. He mingled with his die-hard fans, celebrities and politicians surprising everyone with his no frills of stardom in sight.

From meeting Bal Thackeray an Raj Thackeray to being welcomed by actress Sonali Bendre in a traditional Maharashtrian saree, Jackson's India journey began on a high. The pop star did not mind mingling with fans and even went a step ahead and shook hands as well as danced with them. Jackson also surprised the hotel staff with random gestures of kindness.

On second day in Mumbai, Michael enthralled a massive crowd at Mumbai's Andheri Sports Complex which saw the likes of Asha Bhosle, Sunil Gavaskar and even India's own Jackson Prabhu Deva tap their feet to his music. The energy was like no other and the concert was a resounding success in India's history of live entertainment.

Take a look at some of the pictures from Michael Jackson's 1996 Mumbai concert:

Pop icon Michael Jackson performs in concert, part of his HIStory tour November 1, 1996 in Mumbai, India.

Soon after, Michael flew back but left his fans and hotel staff even more delighted with a message that he had scribbled on the hotel's pillow. It read, "India, all my life I have longed to see your face. I met you and your people and fell in love with you. Now my heart is filled with sorrow and despair for I have to leave, but I promise I shall return to love you and caress you again. Your kindness has overwhelmed me, your spiritual awareness has moved me and your children have truly touched my heart. They are the face of God. I truly love and adore you, India. Forever, continue to love, heal and educate the children. The future shines on them. You are my special love, India. Forever, may God always bless you."

Michael's kind words resonated with many, deeply touched hearts of fans and made them fall in love with him even more. Today, as fans celebrate Michael Jackson's 11th death anniversary, it is hard to not remember the King of Pop's untimely demise back in 2009.

Michael Jackson's wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum at Connaught Place, on October 24, 2017 in New Delhi.

Just weeks before his 'This Is It' concert was due to begin in London, Jackson passed away due to cardiac arrest after an overdose of medicine. His personal physician was convicted of homicide for four years in jail but was released early in 2013 on account of good behaviour and overcrowding in prison.

Michael Jackson's legandary legacy is now being taken forward by his daughter Paris Jackson who will soon be debuting her new music as The Soundflowers, a duo with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

Michael Jackson continues to live on!

