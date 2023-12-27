Remembering the Parasite actor Lee Sun-Kyun as he passes away at 48; industry mourns his demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

The film industry is mourning the death of famed actor Lee Sun-Kyun, who rose to international prominence with his performance in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite. According to Associated Press reporting, the 48-year-old actor was discovered dead inside a car in a Seoul park on Wednesday. The news of his death sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry, leaving fans and colleagues reeling from the unexpected loss as per PEOPLE.

Investigation and tragic circumstances

Lee died in a shroud of sadness and controversy. According to initial accounts, the actor was discovered with a charcoal briquette in his passenger seat, and authorities are handling the situation with extreme caution. His family had reported him missing, showing what seemed to be a suicide note. The circumstances of his death have sparked speculation, particularly in light of an ongoing inquiry into illicit drug usage.

According to The Washington Post, Lee was questioned three times by police on suspicion of using illegal drugs, including marijuana. Through his lawyer, the actor vehemently denied the allegations, claiming he was duped by a hostess who attempted to blackmail him, and the latest 19-hour interrogation was part of a thorough investigation into these claims. Notably, according to the Yonhap news agency, Lee Sun-Kyun had passed reagent and lab-based drug tests last month, both of which yielded negative results.

An illustrious career cut short

Lee Sun-Kyun's career was distinguished by domestic and international success. After making his debut as a lead actor in the short film Psyco Drama in 2000, he catapulted to prominence as Choi Do-young in MBC's medical drama Behind the White Tower in 2007. At the Baeksang Arts Awards, he won the Golden Acting Award and was nominated for best new actor.

Lee has worked with filmmaker Hong Sang-soo on multiple occasions, gaining invites to prominent film festivals throughout the world. His breakthrough came in 2019 with the innovative film Parasite, which won four Oscars, including Best Picture, as per PEOPLE. Lee's depiction of the rich Park family's head demonstrated his broad acting abilities and contributed to the film's historic success.

Legacy beyond Parasite

Aside from his legendary performance in Parasite, Lee left an enduring influence on the entertainment scene. He appeared in filmmaker Kim Jee-woon's Apple TV+ first production, Dr. Brain, in 2021, demonstrating his devotion to diverse and demanding roles. The second season, however, was terminated due to rumors of Lee's suspected illegal drug usage.

Lee wowed viewers this year with two genre flicks, Killing Romance and the Cannes-invited mystery thriller Sleep. Notably, he became the first Korean actor to exhibit two films at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, further consolidating his worldwide stature.

Personal life and farewell

In Lee Sun-Kyun's personal life, he married fellow actor Jeon Hye-jin in 2009, and the couple has two sons. As the film industry mourns Lee's terrible death, his influence on Korean cinema and his contributions to the global film industry will be honored.

Fans, colleagues, and industry peers have paid tribute to him in the aftermath of his death. Lee Sun-Kyun's reputation as a dynamic actor, devoted family guy, and innovator in Korean film will go on, even as the industry mourns the loss of a talent who died much too young.

