Remembrance Day Ceremony: Queen Elizabeth cancels appearance, issues statement

As she continues to rest, Queen Elizabeth postponed her presence at the Church of England's national assembly on Tuesday, the first time she has missed the General Synod in its 51-year existence.

The 95-year-old queen was represented by her youngest son, Prince Edward, who had been scheduled to attend the event with her. In her absence, the Queen sent a thoughtful message, including a tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April at the age of 99. "It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod," the Queen said in the statement as per PEOPLE. "None of us can slow the passage of time." However, The Queen also complimented the church for providing "hope" via innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Of course, in our richly diverse modern society, the well-being of the nation depends on the contribution of people of all faiths, and of none," she said. "But for people of faith, the last few years have been particularly hard, with unprecedented restrictions in accessing the comfort and reassurance of public worship. For many, it has been a time of anxiety, of grief, and of weariness." She continued, "Yet the Gospel has brought hope, as it has done throughout the ages; and the Church has adapted and continued its ministry, often in new ways — such as digital forms of worship."

Meanwhile, The Palace revealed last week that Queen Elizabeth will not attend the ceremony on Tuesday. The Queen was due to attend a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at London's Cenotaph war memorial. However, the palace announced on the morning of the ceremony that she would be missing owing to a sprained back. However, her statement further read, "Your Graces and members of the Synod, the next five years will not always be straightforward," the Queen said. "Like every new Synod, you have inherited weighty responsibilities with many issues to address, reports to debate, and difficult decisions to make. You may have to consider proposals on governance, on conduct, on the use of resources, and on other issues; and on a vision for the future of the Church."

Following her hospitalisation on October 20 and physicians' orders to rest, Queen Elizabeth has cancelled many engagements. In addition to needing a walking cane to get around at events last month, the Queen has apparently been advised in recent months to stop horseback riding and drinking martinis.

