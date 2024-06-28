Derek Hough is expressing her admiration for Celine Dion while elaborating on a particularly challenging scene of her recently released documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. The 39-year-old professional dancer and Dancing With the Stars judge posted a video on Instagram on Thursday, reliving a moment when he and his wife, Hayley Erbert, had the opportunity to meet Dion prior to a show.

Derek Hough watches I Am: Celine Dion

Hough wrote, "Watched Celine Dion's new documentary last night. The documentary was incredibly powerful, showing Celine’s struggles with SPS but also her quirky and fun side." Celine Dion’s much-anticipated documentary I Am: Celine Dion is now officially out, available to stream on Prime Video.

Derek Hough shares that he could barely watch the Documentary

Hough was inspired by Dion's story, but he was also reminded of his wife's medical struggle by witnessing the very difficult scene in which the singer, who suffers from stiff person syndrome (SPS), goes through a seizure in real time. He added, "It was so hard to watch her in pain like that. It also reminded me of Hayley’s seizure on the side of the stage a few months ago. I could barely re-watch.”

Erbert underwent an emergency craniectomy in December 2023 after it was discovered that he had a cerebral hemorrhage due to a ruptured blood vessel. The So You Think You Can Dance alum had cranioplasty surgery a few weeks after the procedure to "replace a large portion of her skull" that had been removed.

About Celine Dion

The previous year, Dion received a diagnosis of her rare neurological condition. The Grammy winner revealed in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with SPS, a condition that results in vocal cord spasms.

Dion canceled her tour as a result, and she has mostly avoided the spotlight ever since. Fans now get an unparalleled glimpse into her struggles over the last few years of her life and her attempts to get back on stage, thanks to her new documentary.

