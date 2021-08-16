Reminiscence to release in India on THIS date; Hugh Jackman says 'film explores idea of memory and nostalgia'

Since the opening of cinemas in cities across India, there have been many pending Hollywood films that are coming out. When it comes to Warner Bros. Pictures, after the back-to-back theatrical releases of Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Hugh Jackman starrer Reminiscence will release on August 27.

Directed (feature film directing debut!), written and co-produced by Lisa Joy of Westworld fame, the action thriller also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton alongside Hugh. As for the intriguing plotline of Reminiscence, Jackman plays Nick Bannister, a private investigator of the mind, who navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories. Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, Nick's life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae's disappearance, Nick uncovers a violent conspiracy and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Explaining the theme of Reminiscence more intimately is Hugh, himself, who revealed, "The film explores the idea of memory and nostalgia as something that is potentially addictive or just enticing to go back and live in the good old days, remember that time. And with this technology, you can relive it and just stay in the past. But what is the cost of that? And what does it mean for the future of these characters or even the present when you can so easily escape in the past?"

"I think we live in this changing world. We're in this post-pandemic world right now and we're now coming out into... Is it a new world? Are we going to try and re-create what we had before? And I think it's a really interesting time and a very uncertain time. And I hope the movie resonates in that way, where it is wonderful to have memories, but as humans, we have to be constantly creating new ones. I hope in a way that this film opens that sort of discussion," the 52-year-old actor concluded.

Interestingly, Reminiscence's India release date clashes with Bob Odenkirk starrer Nobody and Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds starrer The Croods: A New Age.

