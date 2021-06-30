Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s budding relationship ‘clicking’ after latter’s divorce

A source close to Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead recently gave fans insight into the duo’s budding relationship. Scroll down to see what’s happening.

Actress Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s relationship is reportedly blossoming! The duo has been romantically linked since just last week and now, an insider close to them is giving us insight into their budding relationship. If you didn’t know, the 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress and 42-year-old English television presenter and motor specialist met earlier this month on the set of his new Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” an insider told People magazine. “Renée is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.” “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.” Meanwhile, Ant‘s divorce from his former wife Christina Haack was finalized just a few days ago. They share a one-year-old son, and he also has two children from a previous relationship.

Back in December 2019, Zellweger opened up about taking a break from acting. In a chat with Deadline, the actress stated that "the schedule had caught up to me and I wasn't taking care of myself. I was really exhausted and making choices that weren't necessarily healthy. I needed to step away from all the things that I felt," Zellweger said.

"I needed to try other things, things that didn't fit into the schedule that I had found myself in service of for such a long time. There's never a good time to step away from unbelievable creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out, I don't know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people," she added. Zellweger, 50, came back on the big screen career with "Bridget Jones's Baby", which released in 2016. She is now a contender for an Oscar for Judy Garland biopic titled "Judy".

