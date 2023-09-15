Rena Sofer is making comeback to General Hospital after 26 years of break; Here’s the scoop you’ve been waiting for

Fans of General Hospital have a delightful surprise in store, as the soap opera welcomes back Rena Sofer, who played the character Lois Cerullo and won a Daytime Emmy for her performance. After a 26-year hiatus, the 54-year-old actress is returning to Port Charles, and this exclusive news has soap fans buzzing with excitement, as reported by People. Read on to find out more.

Rena Sofer's story plot in General Hospital recap

Lois Cerullo, a memorable character from the '90s, was part of one of the soap world's most beloved super couples alongside Wally Kurth's Ned Ashton. While the character was portrayed by Daytime Emmy winner Lesli Kay in the year 2005, Rena Sofer's rendition left an enduring mark among the audience.

Rena Sofer recently acted in her first scenes, and viewers can anticipate her on-screen presence in October. Lois's return coincides with a challenging time in Ned's life, as he is suffering from amnesia. This poses a particular problem for his current wife, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero), as Ned believes he is Eddie Maine, his rock-star alter ego from 30 years ago.

Back in 1993, Lois and Eddie's paths intertwined when she witnessed his performance with his band, The Idle Rich. Unbeknownst to Lois, Eddie was the wealthy Ned Ashton by day and Eddie by night. Love blossomed, and they married, but soap opera twists led to trouble as Ned was forced into marriage with Katherine Bell (Mary Beth Evans), who was blackmailing his family, the Quartermaines.

Lois's famous "Happy Birthday to Mrs. Ned Ashton, from the other Mrs. Ned Ashton!" line marked the end of their marriage—for a time. Ned fought to win Lois back, and they eventually reconciled. However, their marriage faced turmoil when Lois issued an ultimatum—choose her or the family business, ELQ—and he chose the latter.

In 1997, Lois left Port Charles with a broken heart, returning to her hometown of Bensonhurst, New York, where she gave birth to their daughter, Brook Lynn (now played by Amanda Setton). Fast forward to the current storyline, Ned, now a Quartermaine, is married to Olivia, but his amnesia complicates their relationship. Although they've decided to remain friends, Olivia is falling for him.

Rena Sofer’s comeback in General Hospital

This is precisely the moment for Lois to make a comeback. Rena Sofer's return is eagerly anticipated by soap fans, especially since she left her role as Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful after a nine-year run. Rena Sofer has also left her mark on shows like Melrose Place, Seinfeld, and Two and a Half Men.

As Lois reenters the picture, she could potentially shake up both Olivia's and the Quartermaine family's lives, depending on how Ned/Eddie reacts to seeing her. Will Lois just visit to check on her daughter and then depart, or does her return hint at a more complex storyline? How will the amnesiac Ned react to seeing Lois? ABC has kept the upcoming storyline under wraps, leaving fans in suspense.

