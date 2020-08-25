Renee Young shares how WWE gave her the craziest, romantic and perfect gift in husband Jon Moxley

Renee Young has officially parted way as a WWE employee and in a detailed letter to her wrestling family, the 33-year-old commentator gushed about how she got the craziest, romantic and perfect gift from WWE in husband Jon Moxley.

It's still a major loss for WWE when it was revealed that Renee Young was parting ways with the wrestling company after nearly eight years. A trailblazer in every sense of the word, Young made history as the first female commentator who got to be a permanent fixture in the Raw commentary team and killed it with every opportunity coming her way. In a letter to her WWE family via The Players Tribune, Renee made sure to thank Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, her commentary buddies and the women wrestlers she shares a close friendship with.

More importantly, the 33-year-old commentator shed light on how she met her husband Jon Moxley thanks to WWE. Talking to Renee from 2012, Young questioned how she would explain to her younger self on what her life would be like in eight years, the amazing adventures she'll have been on and specifically, how does she tell her that she marries a wrestler. "When I think of everything WWE has meant to me — when I think about what this job and this business and this life have given me? It’s impossible for me to even do the math on it, without factoring in the craziest and most romantic and most perfect gift of them all: WWE gave me Jon," Renee penned in her heartwarming.

While she was never one of those girls who imagined who her husband is going to be, Young finds it funny how she met Moxley, hit it off with him and that was that; it was meant to be. Now, she thinks about it all time as to how lucky she is to have the best husband; to have a driven, focused and all-hearted guy by her side.

The other thing Renee thinks about just as much is how lucky the couple was to have been in this position to cross each other's paths in the first place. Young thinks about the odds of any of it happening as to how two people, one from Toronto and one from Cincinnati would be happily married as soulmates living their best life in Las Vegas riding off into the sunset together. And, all this was because of WWE! Elated beyond joy, Renee is glad that it turned out the way it did for the lovebirds.

We'll miss you, Renee Young!

