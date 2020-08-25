  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Renee Young shares how WWE gave her the craziest, romantic and perfect gift in husband Jon Moxley

Renee Young has officially parted way as a WWE employee and in a detailed letter to her wrestling family, the 33-year-old commentator gushed about how she got the craziest, romantic and perfect gift from WWE in husband Jon Moxley.
20188 reads Mumbai Updated: August 25, 2020 06:47 pm
Renee Young shares how WWE gave her the craziest, romantic and perfect gift in husband Jon MoxleyRenee Young shares how WWE gave her the craziest, romantic and perfect gift in husband Jon Moxley

It's still a major loss for WWE when it was revealed that Renee Young was parting ways with the wrestling company after nearly eight years. A trailblazer in every sense of the word, Young made history as the first female commentator who got to be a permanent fixture in the Raw commentary team and killed it with every opportunity coming her way. In a letter to her WWE family via The Players Tribune, Renee made sure to thank Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, her commentary buddies and the women wrestlers she shares a close friendship with.

More importantly, the 33-year-old commentator shed light on how she met her husband Jon Moxley thanks to WWE. Talking to Renee from 2012, Young questioned how she would explain to her younger self on what her life would be like in eight years, the amazing adventures she'll have been on and specifically, how does she tell her that she marries a wrestler. "When I think of everything WWE has meant to me — when I think about what this job and this business and this life have given me? It’s impossible for me to even do the math on it, without factoring in the craziest and most romantic and most perfect gift of them all: WWE gave me Jon," Renee penned in her heartwarming.

While she was never one of those girls who imagined who her husband is going to be, Young finds it funny how she met Moxley, hit it off with him and that was that; it was meant to be. Now, she thinks about it all time as to how lucky she is to have the best husband; to have a driven, focused and all-hearted guy by her side.

The other thing Renee thinks about just as much is how lucky the couple was to have been in this position to cross each other's paths in the first place. Young thinks about the odds of any of it happening as to how two people, one from Toronto and one from Cincinnati would be happily married as soulmates living their best life in Las Vegas riding off into the sunset together. And, all this was because of WWE! Elated beyond joy, Renee is glad that it turned out the way it did for the lovebirds.

ALSO READ: WWE News: Renee Young announces departure with a heartfelt post: Time to roll the dice again & shake things up

We'll miss you, Renee Young!

Credits :The Players Tribune

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement