Renee Zellweger Gushes About Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Costar Leo Woodall; Jokes ‘We're Both Goofballs…’

It’s seemingly very common in Hollywood to have that instant bond with the person an actor is co-starring with and it appears that same was the case with the Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy co-stars Rene Zellweger and Leo Woodall.

The veteran actress mentioned on February 12 with People magazine, during the New York City premiere of her latest venture. She revealed that the chemistry between the two was “easy.”

Zellweger shared, “We're both goofballs, so we laugh really easily.” The actress expressed, “So there was a lot of that, instantly. We had fun together. We all did. I'm pretty spoilt rotten.”

Rene also talked about the age gap between her and Woodall’s characters in the venture. She reportedly quipped, “I was very happy for Bridget Jones. Good for her.”

According to IMDb, the new installment of the classic film’s synopsis goes like this: “Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mum with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she's pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son's science teacher.”

Apart from Zellweger and One Day actor, the venture also features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Hugh Grant, Mila Jankovic, Casper Knopf, Elena Rivers, and many more.

In the second interview by People magazine on February 12, Zellweger talked about enjoying as she went back to the nostalgic world again. She expressed that the titular character– that she plays–“feels like an old friend.”

Advertisement

The actress shared that the new installment was different as Bridget experiences heavy grief of losing Mark. She revealed about the familiarity with “how emotional the material was because the novel [by Helen Fielding] had been out for a while.”

She added that the script was penned in a beautiful way that “the emotion just sneaks up on you," adding, “You think you’re heading in one direction that feels familiar, and then yeah, it just gets you.”