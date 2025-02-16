Renée Zellweger Reveals The Bridget Jones ‘Mantra’ That Helped Her Handle a Real-Life Crisis; ‘All the Clumsy…’

Renée Zellweger could be the real-life Bridget Jones! The actress made her debut as the quintessential character in the 2001 movie Bridget Jones's Diary. It’s been over two decades and Zellweger reprised her iconic role for the latest film Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

Having played the character for so many years, the actress has picked up some of Bridget’s traits. On February 15, in an interview with Page Six, the actress admitted that she has grown to relate with her character a lot more over the years.

She especially relies on her character’s “‘fake it ’til you make it’ [mantra].” The Oscar winner recalled an incident from earlier that day where her mic fell off while doing a television show and it slid down her back. “Luckily it got caught in my skirt!” she revealed.

Creating an example of that incident, the Judy actress explained that the fake it till you make it motto is just going with the flow and just doing things without “judging yourself as you do it. It’s just doing it,” she added.

In the latest Bridget Jones installment, Zellweger will portray the titular character who will navigate a different lifestyle as a widow and single mother with the help of her friends, family, and former flame Daniel.

“Back to work and on the apps, she's pursued by a younger man and maybe - just maybe - her son's science teacher,” says the official synopsis. As per the official trailer, the story will likely see Bridget’s evolution from being a mother, employee, and homebody to being open to new experiences again. “Bridget Jones, it’s time to live,” she writes in her diary.

Advertisement

In addition to Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth will reprise their characters, Daniel Cleaver and Mark Darcy, respectively. Leo Woodall, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Isla Fisher, Emma Thompson, Sarah Solemani, and Nico Parker among others round off the cast.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is now running in select theaters and will be released on Peacock’s streaming platform soon.