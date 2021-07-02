Renegade: Taylor Swift releases lyric video of new collab with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to reveal why she was excited to work with Aaron Dessner's Big Red Machine album as she drops her first track with him.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to release her new collab Renegade along with Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon. The latest single is a new track that is a part of Vernon and Dessner's Big Red Machine album. It was earlier announced that Swift will be collaborating two tracks on the album and while one of them is now out, the other one is titled Birch and will probably be released along with the album that will be out in August.

While releasing a lyric video of the song, Taylor in her caption mentioned how excited she was to work with Dessner as she said, "I can’t believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner. When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music. His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that’s why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine."

Check out the lyric video of Renegade here:

The song makes for a great emotional ballad and has the classic Taylor Swift vibe to it. The lyric video features Swift in a multicolor filter and the lyrics can be seen scribbled across. Renegade's hook line which says, "Is it insensitive for me to say. Get your s**t together. So I can love you" has already found a liking among fans who are going gaga over the Swift-Dessner collab.

As for Swift's own album, the singer had recently announced that her next re-recorded album to release will be Red. Taylor has confirmed that the re-recorded album will consist of 30 previously unreleased tracks.

