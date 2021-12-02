Renfield: Awkwafina to join Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in upcoming Dracula movie

Awkwafina will star with Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures' Renfield, a monster film themed on Dracula's famous henchman, in which Hoult will play the titular character. However, there has been no announcement on what Awkwafina's role will be.

As per Deadline, The Tomorrow War filmmaker Chris McKay has signed on to direct the film, which is based on Robert Kirkman's original plot plan. The script was written by Ryan Ridley. Cage will portray Dracula. Samantha Nisenboim, McKay's producing partner, will join the project as executive producer. Skybound Entertainment's film team, which includes Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst, and Sean Furst, will produce the picture.

However, R.M. Renfield was a prisoner in a mental hospital who was assumed to be suffering from delusions but was really a servant of Dracula in the original Dracula book. The plot of the film has not been revealed, however it is assumed to take place in the current day and is not a period piece. Interestingly, Universal is still dedicated to developing filmmaker-driven projects based on characters from the studio's massive monster past. Instead of updating these monster tales and incorporating them all into a bigger plan, the studio relaxed these constraints and made them available to filmmakers, who were motivated to create their own unique stories.

Meanwhile, Awkwafina, a Golden Globe winner, was most recently seen in Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which grossed USD 431 million worldwide. She will next be seen in Apple's Swan Song, with Mahershala Ali, and in an unnamed Netflix comedy with Sandra Oh.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE: Shang-Chi's Awkwafina on excitement over her MCU future & building 'organic' equation with Simu Liu