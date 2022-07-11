Reply 1988 star Ryu Jun Yeol shares a handsome snap with 'lovely' Andrew Garfield as they mingle at Wimbledon

It was a glorious day for A-List celebrities in London to dress to the nines at Wimbledon! Specifically, at the Men's Singles Final, the who's who of Tinsel Town were in attendance. This included Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, Jason Statham with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and even the royals; Prince William and Kate Middleton with son Prince George making his Wimbledon debut.

Also attending Wimbledon was Hallyu star Ryu Jun Yeol, who fans love as Kim Jung Hwan in Reply 1988. Andrew Garfield and Ryu Jun Yeol were seen chatting up a storm in a candid video (Watch HERE!) while seated close by during the intense Novak Djokovic vs. Nick Kyrgios final (which Djokovic won making history!) with the latter even sharing a handsome photo of the charming duo on his Instagram Stories. With the charming duo dressed impeccably in Ralph Lauren - Andrew looking debonair in a white and cream striped shirt paired with a brown blazer and beige pants and Jun Yeol looking dapper in a baby blue shirt paired with navy blue shorts, a matching tie and a crisp white blazer - Ryu Jun Yeol was seen casually pointing at the camera while Andrew Garfield had his hand around the other's shoulder with a million-watt smile in tow.

Praising Andrew Garfield, Ryu Jun Yeol humbly captioned the snap: "My silver lake guy Lovely Andrew," with a yellow heart emoji.

Check out Andrew Garfield and Ryu Jun Yeol's epic Wimbledon encounter below:

We've been left besotted with such striking visuals ft. Andrew Garfield and Ryu Jun Yeol!

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield - who was nominated for an Oscar for his fabulous Jonathan Larson portrayal in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick... Boom! and left Marvel fans in a state of complete hysteria, returning as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire - recently starred in Under the Banner of Heaven along with Daisy Edgar-Jones. On the other hand, Ryu Jun Yeol - who was last seen in Lost opposite Jeon Do Yeon - will next be seen in Alien alongside Kim Tae Ri and Kim Woo Bin, slated to release on July 20 in South Korea, and will also star in Money Game alongside Chun Woo Hee.

ALSO READ: Andrew Garfield and Zendaya open up about shooting the 'catch scene' in Spider-Man: No Way Home