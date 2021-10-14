Report: America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel hospitalized after passing out at a coffee shop

Howie Mandel was rushed to the hospital after passing out on Wednesday as per TMZ reports. The America's Got Talent judge, 65, was allegedly with his wife Terry and several friends at a location of the coffee company in Los Angeles' Woodland Hills area when he collapsed and fell down.

However, according to TMZ, paramedics were sent to the site, and Mandel was transported to a nearby hospital. According to reports, he is undergoing testing for possible low blood sugar. Mandel seems to be sitting up in a picture acquired by the publication, accompanied by a squad of Los Angeles firemen. Meanwhile, Mandel's representative did not immediately reply to request for comment.

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, earlier this week, the St. Elsewhere alum shared a video on social media from a hospital bed, revealing that he had had an endoscopy and a colonoscopy. "Colonoscopy," he captioned the clip on Instagram. "Recovery audition." Mandel showed off his post-surgery attire in the video and chatted with a nearby patient who knew his voice and "tried to audition [for America's Got Talent] as he was waking up." "I just came out of my colonoscopy — the doctors here were nice enough to let me wear a one piece ... with just a flap in the back," Mandel joked.

On the other hand, Mandel spoke to PEOPLE in June about his problems with anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder, as well as how he utilizes humor to get through the hardest times. "My coping skill is finding the funny," he said. "If I'm not laughing, then I'm crying. And I still haven't been that open about how dark and ugly it really gets."

ALSO READ:Leigh-Anne Pinnock UNFOLLOWS Nicki Minaj on Instagram amid Jesy Nelson blackfishing drama?