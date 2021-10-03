Report: Britney Spears has no plans to perform on stage as she celebrates her conservatorship victory

As she celebrates her conservatorship win and engagement to fiancé Sam Asghari, Britney Spears is said to have no imminent intentions to return to the stage. On Saturday, sources close to TMZ said that the pop princess has not prioritized work and performance, with some speculating that she may never perform again.

Spears' manager, Larry Rudolph, resigned from her team in July, citing the pop star's wish to "fully retire," according to the report. However, in court on Wednesday, a judge dismissed Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that has been managing his 39-year-old daughter's personal life and USD 60 million fortune for the last 13 years, causing Britney to allegedly 'burst into tears'. “It has been over 2½ years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph, who worked with Spears for 25 years, said at the time, as per Page Six.

Meanwhile, Britney's most recent big performances were for her Las Vegas residency, Britney: Piece of Me, which began in December 2013 and ended in December 2017, earning over USD 138 million. During that time, Spears was still under her 13-year-long conservatorship, with her father Jamie in charge, and claimed in an August Instagram post that her schedule was so demanding that she barely went out twice.

On the other hand, Britney has won a significant win in her lengthy fight to reclaim control of her personal and financial life. After removing Jamie, LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny appointed accountant John Zabel as a temporary conservator. Zabel, a Certified Public Accountant, will manage Britney's finances until the court determines she is able to care for herself again and the conservatorship may be fully ended - which might happen in a matter of months.

