Report: Broadway actress Laura Osnes fired from her upcoming theatre show for not being vaccinated

According to a recent Page Six report, Broadway actress Laura Osnes has been sacked from a forthcoming theatrical show after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The 35-year-old two-time Tony nominee was set to appear in a one-night-only production of Crazy for You in the Hamptons on August 29.

Apparently, the play will be performed in East Hampton's Guild Hall, and the theatre demands that all employees and actors be immunized against COVID-19. According to Page Six, Osnes was removed from the play when she disclosed that she had not been vaccinated and that she would not be receiving her shot since she does not trust any of the COVID-19 vaccinations. According to the publication, Osnes' co-star Tony Yazbeck addressed the subject of vaccination and "pushed" her on it since "he has two young kids at home." Meanwhile, Sierra Boggess, who has been nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award, has taken Osnes' position in the production.

According to Page Six, the theater’s creative director Josh Gladstone said in a statement, “We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ Equity is requiring, and what Broadway is requiring, for performances. So yes — we’re very excited with the cast that we have, and we’re delighted Susan has put together a beautiful evening. We’re sorry not to have Laura on this, [and] we will look forward to working with Laura again. We are concerned about maintaining the safety of our staff and our audiences.”

Laura received her big break when she earned the part of Sandy on Broadway in the NBC talent show Grease: You're the One That I Want! in 2008. She went on to earn Tony nominations for her performances in the musicals Bonnie and Clyde and Cinderella.

