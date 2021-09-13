Report: Fashion designer Zac Posen to dress singer Debbie Harry for Met Gala 2021

Debbie Harry, a music and fashion legend, is scheduled to perform at the Met Gala. As per Page Six the celebrity is dressed by Zac Posen. On Saturday, when she appeared with the designer at the opening of an exhibit of the late New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham's work, rumor circulated that Posen is creating a spectacular gown for the 76-year-old Blondie icon.

However, according to Page Six, Posen, who co-hosted the opening of the Bill Cunningham show with Harry, declined to confirm and stated, “You will just have to see on Monday!” Meanwhile, he is no stranger to stealing the show at the occasion; in 2016, Claire Danes made a show-stopping entry at the Met Gala in a fanciful baby blue ball gown with fiber optics that made it light up, designed by Zac Posen. In 2019, he elevated the Met Gala's "Camp" concept by dressing Jourdan Dunn, Nina Dobrev, Katie Holmes, Julia Garner, and in dresses featuring 3D-printed embellishments for the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Iman, Maye Musk, actors Anne Heche and Gina Gershon, model Hilary Rhoda, Jordan Roth, Amy Fine Collins, Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir, and presenters Christine and Steve Schwarzman were among those who attended the Bill Cunningham performance, which debuted at Live Rocket Studios on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Met Gala, the annual high-wattage fashion and celebrity event will return in a more intimate setting on September 13. That, however, is not the case. On May 2, 2022, a significantly bigger edition of the gala will be held.

