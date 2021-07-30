Report: George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney expecting baby, four years after having twins

Four years after welcoming their twins, George and Amal Clooney are allegedly expecting their third child. As reported by Daily Mail, the happy couple have already told their close friends about the good news, when they had a little dinner party near their Italian house on July 4. According to OK! US, a source alleged, “The buzz is they’re having twins again. Amal’s said to be past her first trimester, and she’s already starting to show, so soon enough, everyone will know.”

"George was overjoyed and couldn't wait to tell everyone," the insider further claimed, adding that the news was "welcomed with well-wishes all around" and that "George was very pleased, and Amal was glowing." Alexander and Ella, the couple's twins, are reported to have been informed about the pregnancy and are "overjoyed" at the prospect of becoming big siblings. “Ella’s been begging for a baby sister, so they’re all hoping for at least one little girl,” the insider went on to allege. “But, of course, they’ll be happy either way, as long as the babies are healthy.”

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are unquestionably one of Hollywood's power couples, inspiring admirers all around the globe. The pair married in a lovely ceremony in Venice in September 2014, just over a year after they initially began dating, according to reports. Since then, their relationship has blossomed, and earlier this year, the Ocean's Eleven actor spoke about keeping the romance alive with Amal throughout the lockdown.

Meanwhile, George and Amal Clooney have yet to speak out on the recent claims or to confirm any pregnancy news.