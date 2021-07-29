Report: How Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are co parenting amid their divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing their bit to ensure a happy and successful co-parenting relationship. According to a source as per Entertainment Tonight, "Kanye and Kim have been coparenting successfully and both of them want what's best for the kids, and their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- are "doing great" following their split." After Kardashian filed for divorce in February, the two "have been supportive of one another" when it comes to parenting their children, added the source.

Fans were pleased to see Kim and their four children attend Kanye's listening session at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22. She was not only there, but she and Kanye were dressed in matching suits, which seemed to be a nod towards their friendship. It was reported just a few months ago that Kanye and Kim were at odds, but it seems that time heals all wounds and the former couple has moved on amid their ongoing divorce. Despite what fans may believe, sources claim that as Kim and Kanye prepare to finalize their divorce, the two remain civil and speak fairly frequently.

Meanwhile, the insider also spoke out about West's relationship with model Irina Shayk, whom he has known for years. According to the insider, "Kanye and Irina are simply keeping things casual and nice." "Right now, Irina isn't searching for anything serious and is content with her single status." Furthermore, the source stated that Kardashian was never bothered or phased by Irina and Kanye spending time together. She just wants him to be happy at the end of the day.

