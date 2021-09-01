Report: Kristin Cavallari is dating country singer Chase Rice after her split from ex husband Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice are reportedly dating. Cavallari and Rice, who both reside in the Nashville region most of the time, have been “spending time together for a little over a month.” According to TMZ, Cavallari and Rice have been dating for approximately two months and their relationship is "very low-key and informal thus far."

According to the source, the couple has been getting together on a regular basis, and things may be heating up. They were allegedly introduced by a mutual acquaintance in Nashville, where they both live, and hit it off right away, but they have yet to put an official label on their relationship. Cavallari and Rice's representatives did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

However, as per Page Six, after ten years of marriage, the “Very Cavallari” actress and Cutler announced their divorce in April 2020. “With great sadness after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” their joint statement read at the time. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

Meanwhile, Cavallari, on the other hand, accused Cutler of "inappropriate marital behavior" soon after the couple returned to the US after a three-week quarantine in the Bahamas. The exes share three kids together: Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 5. While Cavallari seems to be enjoying her best life now that she's single, the former quarterback recently spoke up about getting back out there on his podcast, admitting that dating was "hard as hell."

