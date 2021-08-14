Report: Model Jordan Barrett gets married to boyfriend Fernando Casablancas in Ibiza

Jordan Barrett, a 24-year-old Australian model, and his 23-year-old boyfriend Fernando Casablancas married in an intimate ceremony in Ibiza. Jordan initially announced their engagement in July, but didn't mention his partner at the time. Jordan's close pals, including Kate Moss, Georgia May Jagger, and Jeremy O. Harris, attended the wedding.

According to a source as per Daily Mail Australia, "It was very spontaneous, but his wedding planner Lisa Benson who works at IMG was able to pull some strings to make sure it was very special since his Aussie family couldn't attend. Champagne and cocktail drinks were flowing, it was very relaxed. Kate (Moss) brought out the rings, and really made sure it was special for him,' they added. According to reports, Jordan looked dapper in a black sleeveless silk top that he wore unbuttoned with matching trousers to his wedding. Meanwhile, his boyfriend Fernando wore a black mesh sleeveless shirt with matching trousers. A gold skull chain completed the attractive model's appearance.

Interestingly, the pair could be seen enjoying their first dance and diving into the water in a video posted on their Instagram Stories, followed by a screening of The Island of Dr. Moreau.

Meanwhile, Barrett announced his engagement on Instagram on July 20 and penned, 'I believe in love not the traditional kind, so I guess I just committed a new chapter of my life…. Also... did I also just get engaged on this date. Yes.' Underneath, fans and followers expressed their joy and congratulated the supermodel.

