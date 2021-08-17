Report: Sandra Lee gets ENGAGED to boyfriend Ben Youcef amid ex Andrew Cuomo's resignation

Sandra Lee has been engaged to her boyfriend Ben Youcef, and the happy pair celebrated in Paris, with a joyful Lee flashing her beautiful new engagement ring, according to sources. As reported by the New York Post, Lee accepted Youcef's proposal while on a romantic trip to Paris. They were seen outside L'Avenue restaurant in Paris on Saturday night after Youcef proposed.

Interestingly, Lee was seen wearing the hefty new ring only days after Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation after a slew of scandals — including a scathing report by state Attorney General Letitia James accusing him of sexually assaulting multiple women — that have marred his third term as governor. However, during their 14 years together, Lee and Cuomo never got married, although she was married to former KB Home CEO Bruce Karatz from 2001 to 2005.

Meanwhile, a source close to Youcef told The Post: “Ben really wanted to distract Sandra from all the news, so he whisked her away to Paris. He knows how hard this has been on her and he wants to make sure she feels loved and supported.” The source further added: “Ben is incredibly protective of Sandra. They’re soulmates and head over heels in love.” Youcef is a loving father to 5-year-old twins. In 2019, he and his wife, California-based realtor Apryl Stephenson, split, and in January 2020, they filed for divorce.

According to Daily Mail, the pair was first seen earlier this month in St. Tropez, in the south of France, but chose to go to Paris when it was announced last Tuesday that Cuomo would be stepping down as governor on August 24.

