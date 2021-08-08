Report: Vanessa Bryant settles 'disgraceful' lawsuit with her mother over unpaid work

Vanessa Bryant's legal battle with her mother appears to be over. Sofia Urbieta, better known as Sofia Laine, has resolved her case against her daughter, according to court papers acquired by E! News on August 6. The terms were not revealed, although papers indicate that "this whole lawsuit has been resolved."

Interestingly, Vanessa received the news less than a year after being issued with what she called a "disgraceful" lawsuit. Sofia stated in her lawsuit that she was a long-time personal assistant and nanny for Vanessa and Kobe Bryant and that she "was never compensated for her work despite promises." She claimed she was due USD 200,000, calculated at USD 96 per hour. In an interview with Univision, Laine also claimed that Bryant abandoned her and threw her out of her house after the late NBA star "promised" to take care of her for the rest of her life. Bryant refuted her mother's claims and accused Laine of extortion.

As per E! News, Vanessa said, "My mother is continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family. I have supported her for nearly 20 years, and she was never my or Kobe's personal assistant, nor was she a nanny. I have always been a stay-at-home mother and my husband and I were our daughter's full-time caregivers."

Meanwhile, the terms of the settlement have not been made public, but the matter was formally concluded on Friday, according to sources. Both Vanessa Bryant and Sofia Lane did not respond to the outlet's requests for comment.

