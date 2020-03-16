Reporter tests positive for Coronavirus post meeting Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson at Sydney Opera House

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Richard Wilkins, acclaimed Australian reporter, met Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson at Sydney Opera House, Australia, on March 7, 2020, and has tested positive for coronavirus. Read below for more details.

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time," wrote Tom Hanks as he announced to the world, via social media, that he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus, while in Australia for work purposes. After a young woman underwent a test to determine if she caught on COVID-19, after taking a selfie with Tom and Rita, an Australian reporter has tested positive after meeting Wilson at Sydney Opera House.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Richard Wilkins, a prominent Australian reporter for Channel 9 has tested positive for coronavirus. The journalist met the 63-year-old singer at Sydney Opera House, where she debuted for the very first time. Rita performed songs from her album Halfway to Home on March 7, 2020. "Hey ....sincere thanks for all the messages...I really appreciate it. It’s actually a bizarre feeling to have tested positive to this thing we’ve all been talking about. I feel 100% ...no symptoms at all! Thanks again ....love to all RW xx," Richard tweeted post the diagnosis.

Check out Richard Wilkins' tweet on testing positive for coronavirus below:

According to Australia's Today show, via a FaceTime chat, Richard shared that he wasn't sure if he got the virus from Rita. "It could be from anyone, anywhere, any time. It is a terrifying thought," Wilkins pondered.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery to all affected by the pandemic!

Meanwhile, updating fans on his and Rita's health, Tom tweeted, "Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx."

