Reports: Did Olivia Rodrigo call it quits with boyfriend Adam Faze?

Olivia Rodrigo and Boyfriend Adam Faze are splitting up. On Thursday, i.e February 17, People revealed that the pop breakout star Olivia Rodrigo known for her latest superhit album Sour has called it quits with rumoured boyfriend music video producer Adam Faze. The couple first sparked romance rumours in July 2021 when they were papped locking lips in Los Angeles.

A source confirmed the breakup rumours to People and said, "They've been over for a bit now." The couple were spotted cosying up together at the Space Jam 2 premiere and were seemingly enjoying the public display of affection. An insider later told E! News, that the pair were getting serious, "It's only been a few months, but she seems really happy with him and they are definitely dating exclusively and getting serious." Soon after, Page Six reported that the Driver's license singer had unfollowed Faze on Instagram and added that they even spent New Year's apart hinting at a possible split.

However, Olivia and Adam never explicitly confirmed their relationship. Although the Good For You singer did tell People, in an interview, that she was "lot happier now" than when she penned down her debut album Sour and shared, "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

For the unversed, the song Driver's License which shot Rodrigo to fame is rumoured to be inspired by her real-life experience with a love triangle between her and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-actors Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett.

