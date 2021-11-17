Rescued by Chris Evans, this cute doggo surely is a BIG poser; See actor's new post to find out

Chris Evans has recently posed with his apparent doppelgänger, his rescue dog Dodger and posted the picture on his social media platform. Adorable, to say the least; the photo has made his fans go gaga over the duo and their beautiful friendship. "Twins?" Evans' caption read.

In the photo, the Captain America actor can be seen wearing a plain white t-shirt and his rescue pup wore his best smile! As he asked his fans whether they seem to be twinning, the comment section got filled with Evans nerds appreciating the picture wholeheartedly. Also, it seems that Dodger got better comments than Evans as fans couldn't stop gushing over the adorable pup!

"Sir. My goodness. The cutest pair I ever did see," one fan penned, while another went ahead to shower all their love on their favourite actor and his doggo. "Awe I don’t know who’s more handsome," another fan commented. "The guy on the right is definitely the cute one. Sorry not sorry," another person wrote, referring to the best dog ever, Dodger.

Evans had once recalled how he came about the adoption process of Dodger. During his chat with PEOPLE Magazine, Evans said that the day he saw Dodger, he knew "he didn't belong there," referring to the kennel in which the dog was kept earlier.

Evans has always made it a point to share adorable snaps of the two of them. In one of the posts, the two of them struck a pose for another selfie in which Dodger seemed to be comfortably laying his head on Evans.

