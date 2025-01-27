Resident Evil Reboot: From Zach Cregger to Studios Bidding for Horror Entry, All Updates We Know So Far

Resident Evil is one of the most celebrated projects. Be it the game that has managed to keep us intrigued or the film series that has been making waves amongst its fans for decades. A recent good news for the fans is that the film is getting a reboot again.

This time Zach Cregger is attached to the project, who will be writing and directing it. Moreover, it is crucial to know that around four studios are bidding on the project to have it under their label.

Two of these are Warner Bros. and Netflix, as per sources and reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Meanwhile, Constantin Film will be the one producing the rebooted project along with PlayStation Productions. For those who do not know, Constantin Film has held the screen rights to the Resident Evil film franchise since the late 1990s.

Reports also suggest that Shay Hatten, who has been a part of some other big franchises such as John Wick: Chapter 4 and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, will be helping Cregger while penning the film.

The outlet also suggests that the studio is aiming at a large, high-grossing release, all because of Zach Cregger, who has managed to get great acclamation through the 2022 cult hit Barbarian.

For those who are not familiar with the name, Creggor was previously an actor and a comedian who later came forth as a mind-blowing director.

The first Resident Evil movie was released back in 2002, starring Milla Jovovich. The story that showcases a mishap at the Umbrella Corporation then got five more entries. In recent years, the film was rebooted again starring Kaya Scodelario, which was called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

