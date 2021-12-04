Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: Netizens give a thumbs up, hail film as a 'brilliant adaptation'

The first Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City twitter reviews are in, and they're mostly positive for the accurate video game adaptation. The newest instalment of the series follows Chris and Claire Redfield, Albert Wesker, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy as they investigate the deadly zombie epidemic in the namesake Midwestern town and its links to the nefarious pharmaceutical firm Umbrella Corporation. The film is a more authentic version of Capcom's series, drawing straight from the tales of Resident Evil 1 and 2.

The film, which is now in cinemas, is written and directed by Johannes Roberts of 47 Meters Down and presents an adaptation that is quite close to the original material. He intelligently reboots the films and abandons the convoluted continuity of the six Milla Jovovich Resident Evil films, which have little resemblance to the games. However, while one Twitter user hailed the movie as 'fu***** awesome,' other user wrote, "Though it was a brilliant adaptation and can’t wait to see what direction they take it in!" Without revealing too much, scroll down to see what netizens thought of the highly-anticipated movie.

Check out the reactions below:

Loved the new #ResidentEvil film! Though it was a brilliant adaption and can’t wait to see what direction they take it in! @RobbieAmell — Shaun Middleton (@_ShaunMiddleton) December 3, 2021

#ResidentEvilWelcomeToRaccoonCity is fucking awesome. This is how a reboot should be done, felt like I was watching the video at times. Please let this movie get a sequel. — Nashawn Cooper (@NashawnCooper) December 3, 2021

I would watch #ResidentEvilWelcomeToRaccoonCity again — wendynina (@wendynina_7) December 3, 2021

Finally, the @ResidentEvil film that should have been made ages ago! Looks great, can't wait to see it! #ResidentEvil #ResidentEvilWelcomeToRaccoonCity pic.twitter.com/9SsHvte5sR — Gareth Foy (@gfoycomposer) December 3, 2021

#ResidentEvilWelcomeToRaccoonCity is nothing but fan service and I loved every minute of it. I really hope it does well and we get a sequel. — Anthony (@Baldy17) December 3, 2021

Loved every minute of #ResidentEvilWelcomeToRaccoonCity, so much fun & so faithful to the games. pic.twitter.com/P2XOe7Z95s — Steven Anderson (@Steveeeennn) December 3, 2021

