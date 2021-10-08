Resident Evil: Welcome to the Raccoon City Trailer: Deadly zombie apocalypse brings the scares in the reboot

The trailer of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was released recently and it promises a major comeback for the franchise. The film will reportedly trace its roots back to the original video games. The trailer takes off with a zombie apocalypse that is sure to give you a scare and stars Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell in lead.

With this reboot, director Johannes Robert reintroduces a younger generation to the epic evil that the previous films in the franchise touched upon. The film will take us back to the franchise's key location, Raccoon City, where all hell breaks loose as a zombie attack takes place. The film will mainly revolve around a group of survivors working together to "discover the origin of the evil" as they try to expose the pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation.

Check out the trailer here:

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City stars Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia, Donal Logue, and Neal McDonough in key roles. The trailer showcases some scary scenes from the dying Midwestern town, Raccoon City as a zombie apocalypse unleashes. The special effects in the new film look much more sophisticated compared to the franchise's previous films and it certainly attracts a new set of audience for the Resident Evil fanbase.

The much-awaited zombie thriller, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has also confirmed its release date in India. The film will hit the screens in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. languages on November 26, 2021 across India.

ALSO READ: Marvel star Hannah John Kamen offered to play the lead in Resident Evil reboot