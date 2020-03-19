The Resident show donates its medical props to a hospital amid the COVID 19 scare; Read details

The team of the television show donated its medical props to a hospital in Atlanta where the show is reportedly shot.

The television show The Resident showed a kind gesture in the tough time of the Coronavirus outbreak. The team of the television show donated its medical props to a hospital in Atlanta where the show is reportedly shot. The production work on the show, The Resident has been shut owing to the COVID-19 scare. The show's members gave various kinds of supplies from the show's stock to Grady Memorial Hospital. Deadline reported that the hospital staff was surprised to see the donations that came from the team. The Resident show is a medical drama that portrays the life of doctors who work for Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

As per the latest news reports, the television show donated items like gowns, masks, and gloves to the Grady Memorial Hospital. News reports also added that a hospital staff member mentioned how the hospital was running short on its supplies and was taken by surprise when the donation from The Resident show came in. The television show features The Good Wife actor Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal and Emily VanCamp.

The world currently is battling the COVID-19 outbreak. Many television shows and films have shut their respective product work and have called off filming owing to the Coronavirus. Many highly anticipated films from Hollywood were also postponed from their initial release date.

