Resort to Love Twitter Review: Here’s how fans have reacted to Christina Milian’s enjoyable romantic comedy

Resort to Love is not your average romantic drama, for it has a more realistic take towards love. Despite being somewhat of a musical from the very beginning, the movie has successfully kept its hold over the audience by ‘resorting’ more to how love is in reality. At certain times,however, the story feels like the audience is out on a vacation, and the exotic Mauritius in the backdrop does absolute justice to the story.

Aspiring pop singer Erika, aka Christina Milian ends up being a singer at her ex-fiance Jason aka Jay Pharaoh’s wedding, and the rest is more or less, how Erica finds herself being head-over-heels for her ex, who is about to get married to another woman. As for the performances of the cast, Twitterattis have gone on to praise the leads, along with a special mention to Erica’s songs, which fans want to be released on streaming services asap. The movie definitely draws in the hopeless romantic, as per some fans, while others have been mesmerised by the breathtaking setting in the movie.

A Twitter user posted, “That was a beautiful location setting. Fun film & cast. #ResortToLove”, while another user had only the best to say, “Resort to Love a lot of moments that just keeps you watching. I fully enjoyed this movie it’s lighthearted af [sic].”

Christina Milian has definitely garnered some new fans with her portrayal of Erica in the movie. One user noted, “Ok @ChristinaMilian needs to release “Like I’m going to lose you” as a single. She sounded [Fire emoji] #ResortToLove.” One of the users made sure to ask for a sequel or two of the movie. Some are of the opinion that the movie has perfectly captured the essence of what it is to be in love, while also keeping its uniqueness intact. For fans, despite the plot being regular, the portrayal, and scenes have kept them wanting more. “#ResortToLove I instantly knew I would love this movie the moment I saw it's trailer and was so eagerly waiting this. Finally I watched it and still want more. Fantastic job. I really enjoyed the movie. Great work. #Netflix pls give us more movies like this,” added an user.

