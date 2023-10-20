'Respecting her position': Offset shares insights on salvaging marriage with Cardi B after multiple infidelities; DEETS inside

Offset and Cardi B celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month, but their relationship hasn't always been easy. Cardi B, 31, accused Offset, also 31, of cheating multiple times, even filing for divorce in 2020, but they got back together. Offset, on the other hand, falsely claimed in June that Cardi was unfaithful but later admitted he lied. Now, Offset is explaining how they saved their marriage and how he gained Cardi's trust.

Offset revealed how he saved marriage with Cardi B post-cheating

During the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, October 18, Offset says “First off, by, like, respecting her position, right? We’re both public figures, we’re both in the eyes of people,” he continued, “Stop being selfish. You’re married to this woman, be dedicated to this woman. And also, just like being more communicative about s**t.”

Offset and Cardi B's on-and-off relationship

Their problems began in 2018 when Cardi B got into a fight in a strip club, thinking one of the women was involved with Offset. She later faced legal trouble for this. In 2018, Cardi spoke in an interview with Cosmopolitan, “It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good, I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want, any basketball player, or football player. But I want to work out my s**t t with my man, and I don’t have to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life … I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … it’s not right, what he f**king did.”

Then, they broke up in 2018, with Cardi accusing Offset of cheating again with model Summer Bunni. On his birthday in 2018, Offset publicly apologized to Cardi, saying he wanted her back and was sorry for his mistakes. Despite their ups and downs, they reunited and even had another rough patch in 2020 when Cardi filed for divorce but later withdrew the papers.

ALSO READ: 'What a truly mind blowing thing': Taylor Swift releases two versions of hit song Cruel Summer, thanks fans for making Eras Tour film break records

Offset got candid about what he likes in Cardi B

Offset now says they've improved their communication. During Call her Daddy Interview, Offset said, “We just talk more and, because, you know, work was getting in the way … communication is key, if you don’t like some s**t t, tell me, and if I don’t like some s**t, I’ll tell you. … Not communicating f**ks s**t -up.” He added, “I had seen her online, and I just loved the way how raw she was and how confident she was, she didn’t give a f**k what nobody thought, nobody thinks, nothin’. And it’s just like damn, that’s fire. Funny, great personality, from what I could see, you know what I’m saying? Like that’s a funny girl, she’s a cool girl, and then I shot my shot and I swished it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anyone But You: Teaser of Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell's rom-com film gives glimpse at rivals to lovers trope, fans react 'Just my type of cliché'

Advertisement

The couple began dating in early 2017, secretly got married later that year, and now have two kids, Kulture and Wave. Offset also has other children from previous relationships. Despite their past difficulties, they seem committed to making their marriage work through better communication and mutual respect.