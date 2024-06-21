‘Rest In Peace’: Will Smith Honors Late Six Degrees Of Separation Costar Donald Sutherland

Will Smith recently paid tribute to his late co-star Donald Sutherland, who died on June 20 at the age of 88 after a lengthy illness. The two actors appeared together in the 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation. Smith expressed his sorrow and paid tribute to Sutherland in a heartfelt social media post.

A tribute to a friend and costar

Will Smith took to Instagram to honor his friend and former co-star Donald Sutherland. Smith posted a short but touching message, "Rest in Peace, Donald," along with a carousel of two photos from the set of their 1993 film, Six Degrees of Separation.

The film, which starred Stockard Channing, Ian McKellen, Mary Beth Hurt, and Bruce Davison, was based on a Broadway play of the same name and inspired by the true story of con artist David Hampton.

In Six Degrees of Separation, Smith played Paul, a cunning con artist, who infiltrates the lives of an affluent Upper East Side couple, played by Stockard Channing and Donald Sutherland, by posing as a friend of their Ivy League children. This role was a turning point in Smith's early acting career.

The film's plot, which revolves around themes of deception and social connections, is a standout in both Smith's and Sutherland's filmography.

Donald Sutherland's illustrious career

Donald Sutherland's representative, Missy Davy of CAA, confirmed his death, telling PEOPLE that the actor died in Miami after a long illness. Sutherland's career spanned several decades and included a wide range of iconic roles. He was well-known for his roles as Mr. Bennet in 2005's Pride and Prejudice, Hawkeye Pierce in 1970's MASH*, and, most recently, the nefarious President Snow in The Hunger Games series.

His filmography also includes memorable performances in Ordinary People (1980) and Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978).

Donald Sutherland leaves a substantial legacy and a large family. He is survived by five children, including actor Kiefer Sutherland, who he had with his ex-wife, actress Shirley Douglas. He has five grandchildren. Sutherland was married three times, the last to actress Francine Racette, with whom he had children Roeg, Rossif, and Angus.

Following his death, Kiefer Sutherland posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, reflecting on his father's remarkable career and profound impact on the world of film.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer posted on X (formerly Twitter). "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly." Kiefer went on to say, "He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived."

