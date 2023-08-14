Retribution: When will Liam Nesson starrer action movie release? Cast, trailer, and other details explored

Even before its release, Retribution has garnered quite an attention from the audience. Fans are excited for the release of this thriller action packed movie along with high-speed chase across the city and versatile star-studded cast.

If you are wondering about how to watch Retribution, then we have got you covered. Here is everything to know about this action movie ranging from release date to cast and trailer.

About Retribution

Retribution is slated to release in theaters on Friday, August 25, 2023. The parent company of the movie, Lionsgate have not announced the VOD release plan or a streaming platform release at this time.

Oscar-nominated actor Liam Nesson stars as a lead in this action genre movie. The other stars include Jack Champion, Lilly Aspell, Embeth Davidtz, Matthew Modine, Noma Dumezweni, Arian Moayed, Emily Kusche, and more.

The official synopsis of Retribution reads: When a mysterious caller puts a bomb under his car seat, Matt Turner begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his kids trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family.

Trailer for Retribution

The first trailer of the Retribution was released on June 28, 2023. The trailer starts with protagonist Matt Turner. Matt takes his two kids on a morning drive when he receives a prank call. However, he soon realizes that it was not a prank call after witnessing the explosion of the nearby vehicle. The mysterious person calls Matt again and gives him the list of near-impossible tasks to perform or his car will be blown up along with his children. As Matt starts completing the tasks, he realizes that the tasks are becoming more torturous than the previous ones. The father of two soon becomes the suspect of the local police department who think that Matt is the bomber himself who has taken his own children as hostage.

