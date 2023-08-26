Retribution: Where to watch Liam Neeson starrer? Streaming details, date, time and more

This year, Liam Neeson is back with Retribution, an intense thriller that's sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Known for his gripping performances in films like Taken, The Grey, and Non-Stop, Neeson has become synonymous with heart-pounding action and adrenaline-pumping suspense. This time, he's taking on the lead role in Retribution, a high-octane thriller that promises to deliver yet another dose of his signature gritty dramas and intense on-screen presence.

What’s in the Retribution store for you?

Retribution follows Neeson as Matt Turner, a finance professional and a dad, who's in for the ride of his life. On a seemingly ordinary day driving his kids to school, he receives a chilling call threatening their lives. With a bomb under his car seat and his kids trapped, he's forced into a dangerous race against time. The plot takes unexpected twists and turns as he follows the caller's sinister instructions to save his family.

The movie hit the theaters on August 25, 2023. You can expect Neeson's trademark action sequences, nail-biting suspense, and the kind of intensity that keeps you glued to your seat. While it might not have the same buzz as some blockbuster films, Neeson has proven time and again that he knows how to deliver gripping entertainment.

Will Retribution be available for online streaming?

The film is directed by Nimród Antal, known for his dark and captivating style, and written by Chris Salmanpour. Neeson's co-stars include Embeth Davidtz, Noma Dumezweni, Lilly Aspell, Jack Champion, Matthew Modine, and Arian Moayed.

Now, let's talk about how and where you can catch Retribution. The movie first hit the theaters, so if you're up for the cinematic experience, mark August 25th on your calendar. While it's not available for streaming just yet, you can bet that it'll eventually make its way to digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, YouTube, and Apple. As for streaming services like Netflix, Disney Plus, and others, there's no news on that front yet.

So, if you're craving some action-packed Neeson goodness, you might have to be a bit patient. Keep an eye out for updates on when the movie lands on streaming platforms. Until then, grab your popcorn and get ready for the thrilling ride that Retribution promises to be!